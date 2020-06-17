Adv Auto Parts 148.65
Abbott Labs 90.89
ADM 40.49
Alliant Energy 48.91
Ameriprise 149.76
AutoZone, Inc 1,148.38
Boeing 192.46
Bank of America 24.99
BP PLC ADR 23.70
ConAgra Foods 34.30
Caterpillar 128.23
Clorox 211.93
ChevronTexaco 91.56
Darling Int’l 23.32
Deere & Co. 155.53
Dollar General 189.80
Ennis Bus Forms 17.22
Eaton Corp 88.81
Exelon 38.45
Fastenal 42.06
General Electric 7.24
Goodyear Tire 8.69
Harley Davidson 24.92
Hewlett Packard 16.83
IBM 124.15
International Paper 35.17
Illinois Tool Works 172.50
Johnson & Johnson 143.99
JP Morgan 99.46
Kohl’s 23.56
McDonald’s Corp. 190.81
Merck & Co. 76.29
Microsoft 194.24
Pepsico 131.76
Pfizer 33.56
Principal Financial 42.85
Proctor & Gamble 117.85
Prudential 63.79
Sherwin Williams 581.97
Target 118.28
Tyson Foods 63.51
Texas Instruments 126.22
Union Pacific 171.18
US Bancorp 38.51
US Cellular 31.12
Verizon 56.66
Walt Disney Co. 117.64
Wal-Mart 119.04
Williams Co. 18.98
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.