Adv Auto Parts 183.84
Abbott Labs 108.30
ADM 72.85
Ameriprise 231.65
AutoZone, Inc. 2,158.60
Boeing 147.15
Bank of America 31.36
BP PLC ADR 26.88
ConAgra Foods 35.60
Caterpillar 174.49
Clorox 143.89
Chevron Texaco 138.92
Darling Int'l. 58.33
Deere & Co. 295.96
Dollar General 247.54
Walt Disney Co. 93.60
Ennis Business Forms 20.23
Eaton Corp. 126.88
Exelon 44.23
Fastenal 49.99
General Electric 63.02
Goodyear Tire 10.95
Harley Davidson 32.31
Hewlett Packard 13.12
IBM 139.18
International Paper 42.77
Illinois Tool Works 182.86
JP Morgan 55.23
Johnson & Johnson 175.85
Kohl's 28.95
Alliant Energy 57.82
McDonald's Corp. 251.48
Merck & Co. 93.60
Microsoft 253.67
Pepisco 169.50
Pfizer 52.04
Principal Financial 65.73
Proctor & Gamble 144.75
Prudential 96.02
Sherwin Williams 246.56
Target 144.56
Tyson Foods 82.72
Texas Instruments 154.46
Union Pacific 206.50
US Bancorp 46.20
US Cellular 29.00
Verizon 50.78
Williams. Co. 30.95
Wal-Mart 125.07
