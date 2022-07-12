Adv Auto Parts  183.84

Abbott Labs   108.30

ADM  72.85

Ameriprise   231.65

AutoZone, Inc.   2,158.60

Boeing   147.15

Bank of America   31.36

BP PLC ADR  26.88

ConAgra Foods   35.60

Caterpillar   174.49

Clorox   143.89

Chevron Texaco   138.92

Darling Int'l.   58.33

Deere & Co.  295.96

Dollar General  247.54

Walt Disney Co.   93.60

Ennis Business Forms  20.23

Eaton Corp.   126.88

Exelon   44.23

Fastenal   49.99

General Electric   63.02

Goodyear Tire  10.95

Harley Davidson   32.31

Hewlett Packard 13.12

IBM   139.18

International Paper   42.77

Illinois Tool Works   182.86

JP Morgan  55.23

Johnson & Johnson   175.85

Kohl's 28.95

Alliant Energy   57.82

McDonald's Corp.   251.48

Merck & Co.  93.60

Microsoft   253.67

Pepisco   169.50

Pfizer 52.04

Principal Financial 65.73

Proctor & Gamble   144.75

Prudential   96.02

Sherwin Williams   246.56

Target  144.56

Tyson Foods  82.72

Texas Instruments   154.46

Union Pacific   206.50

US Bancorp   46.20

US Cellular   29.00

Verizon  50.78

Williams. Co.   30.95

Wal-Mart   125.07

