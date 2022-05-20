Adv Auto Parts  181.89

Abbott Labs   113.24

ADM 84.00

Ameriprise   256.01

AutoZone, Inc.   1,771.68

Boeing   120.70

Bank of America   33.86

BP PLC ADR  31.28

ConAgra Foods   31.72

Caterpillar   197.82

Clorox   138.30

Chevron Texaco   167.82

Darling Int'l.   78.04

Deere & Co.  313.31

Dollar General  187.60

Walt Disney Co.   102.42

Ennis Business Forms  17.35

Eaton Corp.   134.14

Exelon   47.15

Fastenal   51.45

General Electric   75.25

Goodyear Tire  11.27

Harley Davidson   32.34

Hewlett Packard 14.16

IBM   128.48

International Paper   47.48

Illinois Tool Works   201.77

JP Morgan  55.80

Johnson & Johnson   176.98

Kohl's  39.20

Alliant Energy   58.67

McDonald's Corp.   233.91

Merck & Co.   93.55

Microsoft   252.56

Pepisco   162.21

Pfizer  52.47

Principal Financial 69.24

Proctor & Gamble   141.79

Prudential   98.70

Sherwin Williams   257.95

Target  155.36

Tyson Foods  85.28

Texas Instruments   169.81

Union Pacific   213.58

US Bancorp   49.21

US Cellular   29.32

Verizon   49.53

Williams. Co.   35.38

Wal-Mart   119.20

Tags

Trending Video