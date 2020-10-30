Adv Auto Parts 147.28
Abbott Labs 105.10
ADM 46.24
Alliant Energy 55.28
Ameriprise 160.85
AutoZone, Inc 1,128.98
Boeing 144.39
Bank of America 23.70
BP PLC ADR 15.48
ConAgra Foods 35.09
Caterpillar 157.05
Clorox 207.25
ChevronTexaco 69.58
Darling Int’l 43.00
Deere & Co. 225.91
Dollar General 208.75
Ennis Bus Forms 15.24
Eaton Corp 103.79
Exelon 39.89
Fastenal 43.23
General Electric 7.42
Goodyear Tire 8.28
Harley Davidson 32.88
Hewlett Packard 17.96
IBM 111.66
International Paper 43.75
Illinois Tool Works 195.88
Johnson & Johnson 137.11
JP Morgan 98.04
Kohl’s 21.30
McDonald’s Corp. 213.00
Merck & Co. 75.20
Microsoft 202.47
Pepsico 133.29
Pfizer 35.49
Principal Financial 39.22
Proctor & Gamble 137.07
Prudential 64.02
Sherwin Williams 687.98
Target 152.38
Tyson Foods 57.23
Texas Instruments 144.59
Union Pacific 177.19
US Bancorp 38.95
US Cellular 29.12
Verizon 56.99
Walt Disney Co. 121.21
Wal-Mart 138.75
Williams Co. 19.19
