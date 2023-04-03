Adv Auto Parts 122.69
Abbott Labs 101.58
ADM 80.42
Ameriprise 306.13
AutoZone, Inc. 2,511.56
Boeing 215.39
Bank of America 28.59
BP PLC ADR 39.74
ConAgra Foods 37.44
Caterpillar 229.87
Clorox 156.75
Chevron Texaco 169.99
Darling Int'l. 58.97
Deere & Co. 414.99
Dollar General 211.81
Walt Disney Co. 99.79
Ennis Business Forms 21.13
Eaton Corp. 170.54
Exelon 41.81
Fastenal 53.83
General Electric 96.92
Goodyear Tire 10.92
Harley Davidson 38.54
Hewlett Packard 16.33
IBM 132.07
International Paper 35.97
Illinois Tool Works 244.38
JP Morgan 54.26
Johnson & Johnson 156.85
Kohl's 23.90
Alliant Energy 52.72
McDonald's Corp. 282.14
Merck & Co. 108.87
Microsoft 287.23
Pepisco 182.50
Pfizer 41.35
Principal Financial 73.64
Proctor & Gamble 149.51
Prudential 82.43
Sherwin Williams 226.64
Target 166.06
Tyson Foods 59.41
Texas Instruments 184.16
Union Pacific 199.54
US Bancorp 35.64
US Cellular 21.23
Verizon 39.22
Williams. Co. 29.85
Wal-Mart 148.69
