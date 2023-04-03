Adv Auto Parts  122.69

Abbott Labs   101.58

ADM  80.42

Ameriprise   306.13

AutoZone, Inc.   2,511.56

Boeing   215.39

Bank of America   28.59

BP PLC ADR  39.74

ConAgra Foods   37.44

Caterpillar 229.87

Clorox   156.75

Chevron Texaco   169.99

Darling Int'l.   58.97

Deere & Co.  414.99

Dollar General  211.81

Walt Disney Co.   99.79

Ennis Business Forms  21.13

Eaton Corp.   170.54

Exelon   41.81

Fastenal   53.83

General Electric   96.92

Goodyear Tire  10.92

Harley Davidson   38.54

Hewlett Packard 16.33

IBM   132.07

International Paper   35.97

Illinois Tool Works   244.38

JP Morgan  54.26

Johnson & Johnson   156.85

Kohl's 23.90

Alliant Energy   52.72

McDonald's Corp.   282.14

Merck & Co. 108.87

Microsoft   287.23

Pepisco   182.50

Pfizer 41.35

Principal Financial 73.64

Proctor & Gamble   149.51

Prudential  82.43

Sherwin Williams   226.64

Target  166.06

Tyson Foods  59.41

Texas Instruments   184.16

Union Pacific   199.54

US Bancorp   35.64

US Cellular   21.23

Verizon  39.22

Williams. Co.   29.85

Wal-Mart   148.69

Tags

Trending Video