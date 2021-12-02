Adv Auto Parts 228.79
Abbott Labs 128.38
ADM 62.42
Alliant Energy 55.93
Ameriprise 295.77
AutoZone, Inc 1,869.25
Boeing 202.47
Bank of America 44.91
BP PLC ADR 27.07
ConAgra Foods 30.99
Caterpillar 196.92
Clorox 166.44
Chevron-Texaco 115.18
Darling Int’l 66.71
Deere & Co. 350.54
Dollar General 215.74
Ennis Bus Forms 19.44
Eaton Corp 166.60
Exelon 52.92
Fastenal 59.66
General Electric 95.25
Goodyear Tire 20.88
Harley Davidson 37.37
Hewlett Packard 37.63
IBM 116.97
International Paper 45.91
Illinois Tool Works 234.95
Johnson & Johnson 157.08
JP Morgan 161.23
Kohl’s 49.90
McDonald’s Corp. 248.77
Merck & Co. 73.89
Microsoft 329.49
Pepsico 160.62
Pfizer 53.02
Principal Financial 70.07
Proctor & Gamble 147.30
Prudential 103.44
Sherwin Williams 339.83
Target 245.47
Tyson Foods 80.78
Texas Instruments 193.58
Union Pacific 240.09
US Bancorp 56.62
US Cellular 29.25
Verizon 50.72
Walt Disney Co. 147.20
Wal-Mart 135.42
Williams Co. 27.25
