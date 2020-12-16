Adv Auto Parts 161.32
Abbott Labs 107.34
ADM 49.20
Alliant Energy 51.64
Ameriprise 189.74
AutoZone, Inc 1,190.50
Boeing 225.87
Bank of America 28.72
BP PLC ADR 21.83
ConAgra Foods 35.58
Caterpillar 179.50
Clorox 203.44
ChevronTexaco 88.69
Darling Int’l 54.72
Deere & Co. 261.12
Dollar General 211.02
Ennis Bus Forms 17.70
Eaton Corp 115.37
Exelon 42.44
Fastenal 49.47
General Electric 10.93
Goodyear Tire 10.70
Harley Davidson 36.65
Hewlett Packard 23.98
IBM 125.55
International Paper 49.31
Illinois Tool Works 203.85
Johnson & Johnson 149.67
JP Morgan 120.67
Kohl’s 38.98
McDonald’s Corp. 213.80
Merck & Co. 79.83
Microsoft 219.28
Pepsico 144.89
Pfizer 37.84
Principal Financial 48.22
Proctor & Gamble 137.27
Prudential 78.00
Sherwin Williams 722.49
Target 171.69
Tyson Foods 65.24
Texas Instruments 162.12
Union Pacific 198.85
US Bancorp 45.35
US Cellular 30.89
Verizon 59.91
Walt Disney Co. 173.12
Wal-Mart 145.43
Williams Co. 21.75
