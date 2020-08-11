Adv Auto Parts 151.94
Abbott Labs 99.06
ADM 44.39
Alliant Energy 53.66
Ameriprise 162.55
AutoZone, Inc 1,171.56
Boeing 180.13
Bank of America 26.92
BP PLC ADR 23.81
ConAgra Foods 37.25
Caterpillar 142.53
Clorox 222.30
ChevronTexaco 89.62
Darling Int’l 32.91
Deere & Co. 193.22
Dollar General 191.09
Ennis Bus Forms 18.27
Eaton Corp 102.18
Exelon 37.90
Fastenal 47.39
General Electric 6.73
Goodyear Tire 10.09
Harley Davidson 27.88
Hewlett Packard 18.57
IBM 126.75
International Paper 37.02
Illinois Tool Works 196.32
Johnson & Johnson 146.97
JP Morgan 103.82
Kohl’s 23.24
McDonald’s Corp. 205.00
Merck & Co. 80.91
Microsoft 203.38
Pepsico 135.12
Pfizer 37.79
Principal Financial 46.17
Proctor & Gamble 133.23
Prudential 70.74
Sherwin Williams 652.40
Target 131.72
Tyson Foods 65.21
Texas Instruments 136.04
Union Pacific 190.35
US Bancorp 38.27
US Cellular 35.27
Verizon 58.51
Walt Disney Co. 130.49
Wal-Mart 130.20
Williams Co. 21.42
