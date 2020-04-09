Adv Auto Parts 106.86
Abbott Labs 86.04
ADM 37.58
Alliant Energy 53.14
Ameriprise 120.47
AutoZone, Inc 940.83
Boeing 151.84
Bank of America 24.86
BP PLC ADR 24.90
ConAgra Foods 32.46
Caterpillar 125.03
Clorox 184.21
ChevronTexaco 84.31
Darling Int’l 20.66
Deere & Co. 145.75
Dollar General 169.24
Ennis Bus Forms 19.16
Eaton Corp 81.44
Exelon 39.15
Fastenal 33.62
General Electric 7.14
Goodyear Tire 7.69
Harley Davidson 21.13
Hewlett Packard 15.97
IBM 121.50
International Paper 34.17
Illinois Tool Works 159.28
Johnson & Johnson 141.23
JP Morgan 102.76
Kohl’s 19.91
McDonald’s Corp. 183.70
Merck & Co. 82.49
Microsoft 165.14
Pepsico 133.63
Pfizer 35.39
Principal Financial 32.60
Proctor & Gamble 114.66
Prudential 58.70
Sherwin Williams 492.15
Target 104.20
Tyson Foods 60.94
Texas Instruments 107.69
Union Pacific 148.73
US Bancorp 38.05
US Cellular 31.12
Verizon 57.44
Walt Disney Co. 104.50
Wal-Mart 121.80
Williams Co. 16.59
