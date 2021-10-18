Adv Auto Parts 222.52
Abbott Labs 116.82
ADM 63.80
Ameriprise 289.01
AutoZone, Inc 1,758.49
Boeing 216.98
Bank of America 46.28
BP PLC ADR 29.71
ConAgra Foods 33.15
Caterpillar 198.18
Clorox 160.56
ChevronTexaco 109.56
Darling Int’l 75.66
Deere & Co. 331.84
Dollar General 213.70
Walt Disney Co. 171.14
Ennis Bus Forms 18.87
Eaton Corp 161.27
Exelon 49.89
Fastenal 55.66
General Electric 104.12
Goodyear Tire 19.02
Harley Davidson 37.50
Hewlett Packard 15.11
IBM 142.32
International Paper 52.87
Illinois Tool Works 221.79
JP Morgan 61.16
Johnson & Johnson 160.12
Kohl’s 48.02
Alliant Energy 55.33
McDonald’s Corp. 242.26
Merck & Co. 77.15
Microsoft 307.29
Pepsico 158.09
Pfizer 41.32
Principal Financial 68.61
Proctor & Gamble 142.34
Prudential 110.51
Sherwin Williams 297.35
Target 253.65
Tyson Foods 79.43
Texas Instruments 194.91
Union Pacific 225.93
US Bancorp 60.58
US Cellular 31.06
Verizon 51.91
Williams Co. 29.29
Wal-Mart 141.68
