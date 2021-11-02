Adv Auto Parts 226.82
Abbott Labs 127.65
ADM 63.38
Alliant Energy 57.08
Ameriprise 307.73
AutoZone, Inc 1,789.34
Boeing 212.78
Bank of America 47.89
BP PLC ADR 27.95
ConAgra Foods 32.82
Caterpillar 207.11
Clorox 165.35
Chevron-Texaco 113.80
Darling Int’l 82.73
Deere & Co. 355.27
Dollar General 221.94
Ennis Bus Forms 19.12
Eaton Corp 171.57
Exelon 53.74
Fastenal 57.42
General Electric 106.72
Goodyear Tire 21.09
Harley Davidson 38.44
Hewlett Packard 31.02
IBM 126.12
International Paper 48.95
Illinois Tool Works 230.15
Johnson & Johnson 165.59
JP Morgan 170.52
Kohl’s 52.35
McDonald’s Corp. 249.17
Merck & Co. 89.00
Microsoft 333.13
Pepsico 162.74
Pfizer 45.48
Principal Financial 68.28
Proctor & Gamble 144.08
Prudential 111.11
Sherwin Williams 312.86
Target 260.28
Tyson Foods 81.54
Texas Instruments 189.34
Union Pacific 240.35
US Bancorp 60.88
US Cellular 31.71
Verizon 52.58
Walt Disney Co. 169.83
Wal-Mart 149.73
Williams Co. 28.39
