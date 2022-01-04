Adv Auto Parts 237.05
Abbott Labs 135.77
ADM 69.15
Alliant Energy 60.72
Ameriprise 318.08
AutoZone, Inc 2,080.25
Boeing 213.63
Bank of America 47.99
BP PLC ADR 28.55
ConAgra Foods 34.20
Caterpillar 281.08
Clorox 175.59
Chevron-Texaco 121.43
Darling Int’l 71.04
Deere & Co. 371.29
Dollar General 233.70
Ennis Bus Forms 19.85
Eaton Corp 171.46
Exelon 57.01
Fastenal 62.33
General Electric 99.37
Goodyear Tire 22.39
Harley Davidson 39.03
Hewlett Packard 39.20
IBM 138.02
International Paper 48.47
Illinois Tool Works 247.58
Johnson & Johnson 171.08
JP Morgan 167.83
Kohl’s 49.67
McDonald’s Corp. 268.51
Merck & Co. 77.01
Microsoft 329.01
Pepsico 173.23
Pfizer 54.53
Principal Financial 75.62
Proctor & Gamble 163.47
Prudential 113.71
Sherwin Williams 335.72
Target 234.17
Tyson Foods 89.54
Texas Instruments 190.80
Union Pacific 252.03
US Bancorp 58.77
US Cellular 32.42
Verizon 53.47
Walt Disney Co. 155.73
Wal-Mart 142.00
Williams Co. 26.74
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.