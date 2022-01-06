Adv Auto Parts 241.59
Abbott Labs 135.14
ADM 69.22
Alliant Energy 61.01
Ameriprise 319.30
AutoZone, Inc 2,062.09
Boeing 211.28
Bank of America 48.12
BP PLC ADR 28.82
ConAgra Foods 33.53
Caterpillar 222.03
Clorox 178.58
Chevron-Texaco 123.26
Darling Int’l 65.11
Deere & Co. 376.30
Dollar General 235.82
Ennis Bus Forms 19.35
Eaton Corp 169.39
Exelon 56.73
Fastenal 61.89
General Electric 99.95
Goodyear Tire 22.35
Harley Davidson 38.88
Hewlett Packard 38.68
IBM 135.43
International Paper 48.33
Illinois Tool Works 246.71
Johnson & Johnson 171.66
JP Morgan 165.56
Kohl’s 49.02
McDonald’s Corp. 269.71
Merck & Co. 78.83
Microsoft 313.88
Pepsico 173.86
Pfizer 54.83
Principal Financial 75.02
Proctor & Gamble 162.86
Prudential 113.23
Sherwin Williams 333.57
Target 231.34
Tyson Foods 90.83
Texas Instruments 186.76
Union Pacific 253.47
US Bancorp 60.05
US Cellular 31.88
Verizon 53.76
Walt Disney Co. 156.98
Wal-Mart 143.51
Williams Co. 27.45
