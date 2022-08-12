Adv Auto Parts 202.53
Abbott Labs 111.48
ADM 86.60
Ameriprise 289.17
AutoZone, Inc. 2,259.18
Boeing 169.99
Bank of America 36.30
BP PLC ADR 31.67
ConAgra Foods 34.39
Caterpillar 196.84
Clorox 146.37
Chevron Texaco 159.85
Darling Int'l. 77.44
Deere & Co. 368.16
Dollar General 253.30
Walt Disney Co. 121.55
Ennis Business Forms 21.70
Eaton Corp. 152.44
Exelon 46.17
Fastenal 55.78
General Electric 79.93
Goodyear Tire 15.19
Harley Davidson 39.98
Hewlett Packard 14.80
IBM 134.01
International Paper 44.51
Illinois Tool Works 217.46
JP Morgan 57.54
Johnson & Johnson 165.30
Kohl's 33.18
Alliant Energy 63.35
McDonald's Corp. 262.18
Merck & Co. 91.00
Microsoft 291.91
Pepisco 177.33
Pfizer 50.11
Principal Financial 79.51
Proctor & Gamble 146.67
Prudential 105.49
Sherwin Williams 251.61
Target 172.48
Tyson Foods 81.79
Texas Instruments 185.38
Union Pacific 239.95
US Bancorp 48.77
US Cellular 30.15
Verizon 45.15
Williams. Co. 34.16
Wal-Mart 132.22
