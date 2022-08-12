Adv Auto Parts  202.53

Abbott Labs   111.48

ADM  86.60

Ameriprise   289.17

AutoZone, Inc.   2,259.18

Boeing   169.99

Bank of America   36.30

BP PLC ADR  31.67

ConAgra Foods   34.39

Caterpillar   196.84

Clorox   146.37

Chevron Texaco   159.85

Darling Int'l.   77.44

Deere & Co.  368.16

Dollar General  253.30

Walt Disney Co.   121.55

Ennis Business Forms  21.70

Eaton Corp.   152.44

Exelon   46.17

Fastenal   55.78

General Electric   79.93

Goodyear Tire  15.19

Harley Davidson   39.98

Hewlett Packard 14.80

IBM   134.01

International Paper   44.51

Illinois Tool Works   217.46

JP Morgan  57.54

Johnson & Johnson   165.30

Kohl's 33.18

Alliant Energy   63.35

McDonald's Corp.   262.18

Merck & Co.  91.00

Microsoft   291.91

Pepisco   177.33

Pfizer 50.11

Principal Financial 79.51

Proctor & Gamble   146.67

Prudential   105.49

Sherwin Williams   251.61

Target  172.48

Tyson Foods  81.79

Texas Instruments   185.38

Union Pacific   239.95

US Bancorp   48.77

US Cellular   30.15

Verizon  45.15

Williams. Co.   34.16

Wal-Mart   132.22

Tags

Trending Video