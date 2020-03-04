Adv Auto Parts          132.96

Abbott Labs       82.16

ADM          39.38

Alliant Energy   57.86

Ameriprise           144.38

AutoZone, Inc           1060.23

Boeing                282.75

Bank of America           28.40

BP PLC ADR          33.15

ConAgra Foods     28.80

Caterpillar      127.39

Clorox      172.62

ChevronTexaco  98.58

Darling Int’l     26.63

Deere & Co.      163.00

Dollar General     160.21

Ennis Bus Forms     21.05

Eaton Corp    98.14

Exelon      46.82

Fastenal    35.53

General Electric 10.96

Goodyear Tire      9.39

Harley Davidson           30.09

Hewlett Packard     21.62

IBM    134.22

International Paper     37.94

Illinois Tool Works    177.35

Johnson & Johnson     143.59

JP Morgan      120.00

Kohl’s        36.54

McDonald’s Corp.       207.07

Merck & Co.     83.04

Microsoft      170.55

Pepsico     142.39

Pfizer     36.40

Principal Financial      46.24

Proctor & Gamble      124.62

Prudential     77.13

Sherwin Williams     574.74

Target      107.82

Tyson Foods    70.43

Texas Instruments    119.05

Union Pacific      162.22

US Bancorp      46.65

US Cellular    31.03

Verizon      58.15

Walt Disney Co. 119.23

Wal-Mart      116.82

Williams Co.     19.43

Tags