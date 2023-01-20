Adv Auto Parts  147.49

Abbott Labs   112.82

ADM  84.75

Ameriprise   333.25

AutoZone, Inc.   2,326.61

Boeing   206.76

Bank of America   33.85

BP PLC ADR  35.50

ConAgra Foods   37.98

Caterpillar   249.71

Clorox   142.56

Chevron Texaco   180.90

Darling Int'l.   65.63

Deere & Co.  410.600

Dollar General  230.61

Walt Disney Co.   103.48

Ennis Business Forms  20.73

Eaton Corp.   155.51

Exelon   42.34

Fastenal   49.00

General Electric   77.68

Goodyear Tire  11.46

Harley Davidson   43.19

Hewlett Packard 15.95

IBM   141.20

International Paper   37.53

Illinois Tool Works   226.28

JP Morgan  55.01

Johnson & Johnson   168.74

Kohl's 30.76

Alliant Energy   53.89

McDonald's Corp.   268.58

Merck & Co.  109.94

Microsoft   240.22

Pepisco   169.88

Pfizer 45.11

Principal Financial 87.96

Proctor & Gamble   142.97

Prudential   98.63

Sherwin Williams   245.31

Target  162.21

Tyson Foods  64.70

Texas Instruments   173.00

Union Pacific   208.66

US Bancorp   46.46

US Cellular   23.06

Verizon  40.00

Williams. Co.   31.46

Wal-Mart   140.54

