Adv Auto Parts 147.49
Abbott Labs 112.82
ADM 84.75
Ameriprise 333.25
AutoZone, Inc. 2,326.61
Boeing 206.76
Bank of America 33.85
BP PLC ADR 35.50
ConAgra Foods 37.98
Caterpillar 249.71
Clorox 142.56
Chevron Texaco 180.90
Darling Int'l. 65.63
Deere & Co. 410.600
Dollar General 230.61
Walt Disney Co. 103.48
Ennis Business Forms 20.73
Eaton Corp. 155.51
Exelon 42.34
Fastenal 49.00
General Electric 77.68
Goodyear Tire 11.46
Harley Davidson 43.19
Hewlett Packard 15.95
IBM 141.20
International Paper 37.53
Illinois Tool Works 226.28
JP Morgan 55.01
Johnson & Johnson 168.74
Kohl's 30.76
Alliant Energy 53.89
McDonald's Corp. 268.58
Merck & Co. 109.94
Microsoft 240.22
Pepisco 169.88
Pfizer 45.11
Principal Financial 87.96
Proctor & Gamble 142.97
Prudential 98.63
Sherwin Williams 245.31
Target 162.21
Tyson Foods 64.70
Texas Instruments 173.00
Union Pacific 208.66
US Bancorp 46.46
US Cellular 23.06
Verizon 40.00
Williams. Co. 31.46
Wal-Mart 140.54
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.