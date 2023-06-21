StockS
Adv Auto Parts 68.72
Abbott Labs 106.25
ADM 73.46
Ameriprise 321.34
AutoZone, Inc. 2,446.28
Boeing 212.08
Bank of America 28.57
BP PLC ADR 35.43
ConAgra Foods 34.39
Caterpillar 241.48
Clorox 156.25
Chevron Texaco 154.88
Darling Int’l. 59.72
Deere & Co. 416.59
Dollar General 167.05
Walt Disney Co. 88.64
Ennis Business Forms 20.55
Eaton Corp. 194.84
Exelon 40.91
Fastenal 57.64
General Electric 105.05
Goodyear Tire 13.39
Harley Davidson 34.11
Hewlett Packard 16.82
IBM 133.69
International Paper 31.11
Illinois Tool Works 244.93
JP Morgan 54.76
Johnson & Johnson 163.88
Kohl’s 22.22
Alliant Energy 53.27
McDonald’s Corp. 294.52
Merck & Co. 111.16
Microsoft 333.56
Pepisco 185.43
Pfizer 38.96
Principal Financial 73.14
Proctor & Gamble 149.44
Prudential 85.39
Sherwin Williams 247.28
Target 133.22
Tyson Foods 50.47
Texas Instruments 170.48
Union Pacific 203.65
US Bancorp 33.43
US Cellular 15.84
Verizon 35.83
Williams. Co. 30.82
Wal-Mart 154.46
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.