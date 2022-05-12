Adv Auto Parts   208.90

Abbott Labs   107.97

ADM 84.44

Ameriprise   250.97

AutoZone, Inc.   1,954.76

Boeing   123.14

Bank of America   35.07

BP PLC ADR  29.61

ConAgra Foods   35.67

Caterpillar   203.03

Clorox   157.03

Chevron Texaco   164.71

Darling Int'l.   71.86

Deere & Co.  362.98

Dollar General   231.86

Walt Disney Co.   104.31

Ennis Business Forms  17.70

Eaton Corp.   141.75

Exelon   45.85

Fastenal   52.23

General Electric   73.28

Goodyear Tire  11.19

Harley Davidson   35.43

Hewlett Packard 15.62

IBM   132.90

International Paper   47.58

Illinois Tool Works   207.59

JP Morgan  56.32

Johnson & Johnson   177.87

Kohl's 47.51

Alliant Energy   58.02

McDonald's Corp.   244.19

Merck & Co.   90.83

Microsoft   255.35

Pepisco   170.40

Pfizer  50.39

Principal Financial  67.62

Proctor & Gamble   151.99

Prudential   100.16

Sherwin Williams   274.54

Target   217.27

Tyson Foods   89.54

Texas Instruments   165.90

Union Pacific   225.93

US Bancorp   48.59

US Cellular   28.93

Verizon   46.06

Williams. Co.   34.62

Wal-Mart   147.48

