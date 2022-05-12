Adv Auto Parts 208.90
Abbott Labs 107.97
ADM 84.44
Ameriprise 250.97
AutoZone, Inc. 1,954.76
Boeing 123.14
Bank of America 35.07
BP PLC ADR 29.61
ConAgra Foods 35.67
Caterpillar 203.03
Clorox 157.03
Chevron Texaco 164.71
Darling Int'l. 71.86
Deere & Co. 362.98
Dollar General 231.86
Walt Disney Co. 104.31
Ennis Business Forms 17.70
Eaton Corp. 141.75
Exelon 45.85
Fastenal 52.23
General Electric 73.28
Goodyear Tire 11.19
Harley Davidson 35.43
Hewlett Packard 15.62
IBM 132.90
International Paper 47.58
Illinois Tool Works 207.59
JP Morgan 56.32
Johnson & Johnson 177.87
Kohl's 47.51
Alliant Energy 58.02
McDonald's Corp. 244.19
Merck & Co. 90.83
Microsoft 255.35
Pepisco 170.40
Pfizer 50.39
Principal Financial 67.62
Proctor & Gamble 151.99
Prudential 100.16
Sherwin Williams 274.54
Target 217.27
Tyson Foods 89.54
Texas Instruments 165.90
Union Pacific 225.93
US Bancorp 48.59
US Cellular 28.93
Verizon 46.06
Williams. Co. 34.62
Wal-Mart 147.48
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.