Adv Auto Parts 155.18
Abbott Labs 105.53
ADM 45.81
Alliant Energy 53.97
Ameriprise 156.34
AutoZone, Inc 1,215.70
Boeing 168.77
Bank of America 25.66
BP PLC ADR 20.61
ConAgra Foods 37.41
Caterpillar 146.76
Clorox 216.72
ChevronTexaco 82.28
Darling Int’l 32.38
Deere & Co. 210.81
Dollar General 196.80
Ennis Bus Forms 17.98
Eaton Corp 102.15
Exelon 37.29
Fastenal 47.02
General Electric 6.32
Goodyear Tire 9.57
Harley Davidson 28.35
Hewlett Packard 19.30
IBM 124.45
International Paper 38.34
Illinois Tool Works 194.63
Johnson & Johnson 149.55
JP Morgan 101.33
Kohl’s 21.72
McDonald’s Corp. 213.80
Merck & Co. 85.49
Microsoft 217.30
Pepsico 139.37
Pfizer 36.40
Principal Financial 42.52
Proctor & Gamble 138.26
Prudential 68.01
Sherwin Williams 678.84
Target 146.03
Tyson Foods 61.64
Texas Instruments 141.67
Union Pacific 190.55
US Bancorp 37.46
US Cellular 36.05
Verizon 60.61
Walt Disney Co. 133.24
Wal-Mart 144.54
Williams Co. 20.90
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.