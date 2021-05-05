Adv Auto Parts 202.81
Abbott Labs 118.51
ADM 66.20
Alliant Energy 55.61
Ameriprise 261.25
AutoZone, Inc 1,472.11
Boeing 228.18
Bank of America 41.39
BP PLC ADR 26.78
ConAgra Foods 37.77
Caterpillar 237.88
Clorox 184.11
Chevron-Texaco 108.96
Darling Int’l 70.87
Deere & Co. 378.86
Dollar General 215.88
Ennis Bus Forms 21.18
Eaton Corp 145.48
Exelon 43.53
Fastenal 54.18
General Electric 13.21
Goodyear Tire 19.23
Harley Davidson 49.29
Hewlett Packard 34.45
IBM 145.22
International Paper 60.72
Illinois Tool Works 235.66
Johnson & Johnson 167.07
JP Morgan 157.52
Kohl’s 60.51
McDonald’s Corp. 235.04
Merck & Co. 77.70
Microsoft 246.47
Pepsico 143.89
Pfizer 39.97
Principal Financial 65.69
Proctor & Gamble 133.46
Prudential 104.19
Sherwin Williams 283.28
Target 212.41
Tyson Foods 77.87
Texas Instruments 181.65
Union Pacific 223.56
US Bancorp 60.39
US Cellular 36.09
Verizon 58.69
Walt Disney Co. 181.51
Wal-Mart 140.60
Williams Co. 24.92
