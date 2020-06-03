Stocks
Adv Auto Parts 142.32
Abbott Labs 91.40
ADM 40.51
Alliant Energy 51.04
Ameriprise 151.48
AutoZone, Inc 1,150.46
Boeing 173.16
Bank of America 25.99
BP PLC ADR 25.90
ConAgra Foods 33.65
Caterpillar 127.09
Clorox 205.97
ChevronTexaco 97.18
Darling Int’l 24.52
Deere & Co. 158.35
Dollar General 189.75
Ennis Bus Forms 18.51
Eaton Corp 89.33
Exelon 39.91
Fastenal 42.06
General Electric 7.36
Goodyear Tire 8.72
Harley Davidson 24.30
Hewlett Packard 16.86
IBM 129.05
International Paper 36.92
Illinois Tool Works 178.45
Johnson & Johnson 148.65
JP Morgan 104.27
Kohl’s 22.90
McDonald’s Corp. 193.29
Merck & Co. 82.06
Microsoft 185.36
Pepsico 132.82
Pfizer 36.16
Principal Financial 43.03
Proctor & Gamble 118.53
Prudential 63.71
Sherwin Williams 594.16
Target 121.73
Tyson Foods 60.10
Texas Instruments 127.21
Union Pacific 178.05
US Bancorp 38.68
US Cellular 32.82
Verizon 56.83
Walt Disney Co. 122.18
Wal-Mart 123.47
Williams Co. 20.66
