Adv Auto Parts 118.68
Abbott Labs 97.87
ADM 76.93
Ameriprise 287.81
AutoZone, Inc. 2,391.17
Boeing 204.77
Bank of America 27.75
BP PLC ADR 35.80
ConAgra Foods 36.15
Caterpillar 220.31
Clorox 156.45
Chevron Texaco 154.58
Darling Int’l. 54.45
Deere & Co. 394.50
Dollar General 210.33
Walt Disney Co. 94.22
Ennis Business Forms 21.50
Eaton Corp. 163.56
Exelon 41.82
Fastenal 53.15
General Electric 89.92
Goodyear Tire 10.09
Harley Davidson 37.55
Hewlett Packard 14.44
IBM 125.94
International Paper 34.83
Illinois Tool Works 233.89
JP Morgan 53.01
Johnson & Johnson 153.89
Kohl’s 22.80
Alliant Energy 53.76
McDonald’s Corp. 270.74
Merck 105.85
Microsoft 272.23
Pepisco 177.59
Pfizer 40.81
Principal Financial 72.94
Proctor & Gamble 145.13
Prudential 80.31
Sherwin Williams 219.55
Target 163.24
Tyson Foods 58.57
Texas Instruments 179.16
Union Pacific 189.69
US Bancorp 34.45
US Cellular 20.67
Verizon 37.43
Williams. Co. 28.89
Wal-Mart 140.90
