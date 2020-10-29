Adv Auto Parts 146.00
Abbott Labs 105.00
ADM 49.92
Alliant Energy 55.57
Ameriprise 161.11
AutoZone, Inc 1,129.76
Boeing 148.29
Bank of America 23.54
BP PLC ADR 15.26
ConAgra Foods 35.50
Caterpillar 154.67
Clorox 208.73
ChevronTexaco 68.80
Darling Int’l 44.07
Deere & Co. 228.02
Dollar General 210.73
Ennis Bus Forms 15.59
Eaton Corp 104.22
Exelon 40.16
Fastenal 43.12
General Electric 7.37
Goodyear Tire 9.93
Harley Davidson 33.87
Hewlett Packard 17.78
IBM 108.91
International Paper 43.84
Illinois Tool Works 196.81
Johnson & Johnson 137.19
JP Morgan 97.17
Kohl’s 21.80
McDonald’s Corp. 214.95
Merck & Co. 75.89
Microsoft 204.72
Pepsico 133.99
Pfizer 35.28
Principal Financial 39.12
Proctor & Gamble 137.57
Prudential 63.04
Sherwin Williams 692.09
Target 154.25
Tyson Foods 57.24
Texas Instruments 146.19
Union Pacific 176.04
US Bancorp 38.07
US Cellular 28.67
Verizon 56.76
Walt Disney Co. 121.54
Wal-Mart 139.92
Williams Co. 19.10
