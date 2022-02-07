Adv Auto Parts 225.94
Abbott Labs 128.05
ADM 75.97
Ameriprise 311.96
AutoZone, Inc. 1,996.50
Boeing 211.92
Bank of America 48.51
BP PLC ADR 33.37
ConAgra Foods 34.98
Caterpillar 199.81
Clorox 146.35
Chevron Texaco 138.55
Darling Int'l. 62.33
Deere & Co. 372.20
Dollar General 200.59
Walt Disney Co. 142.51
Ennis Business Forms 18.68
Eaton Corp. 150.12
Exelon 43.64
Fastenal 53.44
General Electric 99.90
Goodyear Tire 20.89
Harley Davidson 36.12
Hewlett Packard 16.93
IBM 137.23
International Paper 46.66
Illinois Tool Works 224.87
JP Morgan 60.41
Johnson & Johnson 171.06
Kohl's 59.66
Alliant Energy 59.10
McDonald's Corp. 259.85
Merck & Co. 77.58
Microsoft 300.95
Pepisco 171.81
Pfizer 53.26
Principal Financial 74.94
Proctor & Gamble 160.32
Prudential 119.27
Sherwin Williams 279.23
Target 211.29
Tyson Foods 99.09
Texas Instruments 169.95
Union Pacific 241.19
US Bancorp 59.58
US Cellular 30.83
Verizon 53.00
Williams. Co. 30.71
Wal-Mart 137.96
