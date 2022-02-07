Adv Auto Parts   225.94

Abbott Labs   128.05

ADM   75.97

Ameriprise   311.96

AutoZone, Inc.   1,996.50

Boeing   211.92

Bank of America   48.51

BP PLC ADR   33.37

ConAgra Foods   34.98

Caterpillar   199.81

Clorox   146.35

Chevron Texaco   138.55

Darling Int'l.   62.33

Deere & Co.   372.20

Dollar General   200.59

Walt Disney Co.   142.51

Ennis Business Forms   18.68

Eaton Corp.   150.12

Exelon   43.64

Fastenal   53.44

General Electric   99.90

Goodyear Tire   20.89

Harley Davidson   36.12

Hewlett Packard 16.93

IBM   137.23

International Paper   46.66

Illinois Tool Works   224.87

JP Morgan  60.41

Johnson & Johnson   171.06

Kohl's   59.66

Alliant Energy   59.10

McDonald's Corp.   259.85

Merck & Co.   77.58

Microsoft   300.95

Pepisco   171.81

Pfizer   53.26

Principal Financial   74.94

Proctor & Gamble   160.32

Prudential   119.27

Sherwin Williams   279.23

Target   211.29

Tyson Foods   99.09

Texas Instruments   169.95

Union Pacific   241.19

US Bancorp   59.58

US Cellular   30.83

Verizon   53.00

Williams. Co.   30.71

Wal-Mart   137.96

