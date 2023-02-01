Adv Auto Parts  156.84

Abbott Labs   111.82

ADM  83.37

Ameriprise   354.53

AutoZone, Inc.   2,495.68

Boeing   214.75

Bank of America   35.92

BP PLC ADR  36.44

ConAgra Foods   36.91

Caterpillar   249.54

Clorox   144.41

Chevron Texaco   171.36

Darling Int'l.   67.46

Deere & Co.  426.99

Dollar General  235.61

Walt Disney Co.  109.39

Ennis Business Forms  21.46

Eaton Corp.   163.34

Exelon   42.30

Fastenal   51.90

General Electric   82.32

Goodyear Tire  11.51

Harley Davidson   46.72

Hewlett Packard 16.11

IBM   135.09

International Paper   40.85

Illinois Tool Works   239.55

JP Morgan  55.04

Johnson & Johnson   164.92

Kohl's 33.20

Alliant Energy   54.74

McDonald's Corp.   276.27

Merck & Co.  106.98

Microsoft   252.75

Pepisco   171.56

Pfizer 43.97

Principal Financial 92.08

Proctor & Gamble   143.19

Prudential   104.26

Sherwin Williams   243.22

Target  177.08

Tyson Foods  65.13

Texas Instruments   182.10

Union Pacific   207.93

US Bancorp   49.22

US Cellular   24.83

Verizon  41.69

Williams. Co.   31.86

Wal-Mart   144.67

Tags

Trending Video