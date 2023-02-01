Adv Auto Parts 156.84
Abbott Labs 111.82
ADM 83.37
Ameriprise 354.53
AutoZone, Inc. 2,495.68
Boeing 214.75
Bank of America 35.92
BP PLC ADR 36.44
ConAgra Foods 36.91
Caterpillar 249.54
Clorox 144.41
Chevron Texaco 171.36
Darling Int'l. 67.46
Deere & Co. 426.99
Dollar General 235.61
Walt Disney Co. 109.39
Ennis Business Forms 21.46
Eaton Corp. 163.34
Exelon 42.30
Fastenal 51.90
General Electric 82.32
Goodyear Tire 11.51
Harley Davidson 46.72
Hewlett Packard 16.11
IBM 135.09
International Paper 40.85
Illinois Tool Works 239.55
JP Morgan 55.04
Johnson & Johnson 164.92
Kohl's 33.20
Alliant Energy 54.74
McDonald's Corp. 276.27
Merck & Co. 106.98
Microsoft 252.75
Pepisco 171.56
Pfizer 43.97
Principal Financial 92.08
Proctor & Gamble 143.19
Prudential 104.26
Sherwin Williams 243.22
Target 177.08
Tyson Foods 65.13
Texas Instruments 182.10
Union Pacific 207.93
US Bancorp 49.22
US Cellular 24.83
Verizon 41.69
Williams. Co. 31.86
Wal-Mart 144.67
