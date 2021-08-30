CAMANCHE- The Camanche girls have size issues to overcome as regular season volleyball play draws near.
The Storm have participated in two tournaments so far – the Irish and Maquoketa Invitationals. Camanche has yet to pick up a win at either one, winning just one set against Prince of Peace.
They face the Irish once more Tuesday night in a non-conference games before taking a break until River Valley Conference play begins the second week of September.
The Storm have some severe height disadvantages compared to many of the teams they play, their tallest listed player being 5-07. Returner Aubrey Carstensen has the most experience of the young team, moving to middle hitter at 5-07.
Danika Dodson and Jamie Robertson are also seniors with a couple of years of varsity experience under their belts, and Abby Beal saw heavy minutes as a junior.
The experience drops off pretty heavily after that. Three more juniors grace the roster and after that the rest of the Storm are underclassmen.
Junior Ella Blinkinsop and freshman Miley Duritza are the kill leaders so far with 12 a piece of the season, while Abby Beal has added 10. Danika Dodson and Robertson are anchoring the back row with over 30 digs a piece.
The Storm also are leaning on a freshman setter for the majority of their offensive attack in Rylan Smith. Junior Maddie Sager has added a number of assists as well.
The Storm will open up with RVC play Sept. 9 against Bellevue.
