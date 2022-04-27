Camanche head track and field coach Jerry Ford never doubted that he could have events at the 2022 Drake Relays.
He looked at his roster before the season started and sa the talent lined up. It just all came together in the nick of time for the Storm.
The boys and girls both qualified their 4x100 relays, and Grace Sanderson will be representing Camanche in the long jump as well.
SANDERSON SETS SIGHTS HIGH
Junior Grace Sanderson qualified for the Drake Relays for the first time this year. Well, it's the first time she could have.
Sanderson was a Fulton High School athlete before transferring to Camanche earlier this year. She'll be long jumping for the Storm.
”She is an extremely versatile and competitive athlete," Camanche head coach Jerry Ford said. "She’d go to club volleyball tournaments on weekends, she’s also on the golf team and the track team. She loves all sports and wants to do everything., It’s so cool that she has the opportunity to do all that and perform at this level at the same time.”
Sanderson qualified for Drake with a leap of 17-02 on Thursday, April 21 at Assumption High School. It was the last day to qualify, and she snuck into the top 24 competitors in the state.
”She was long jumping on her own," Ford said. "I think it’s just one of the things she just really likes to do.”
Sanderson has also been successful in the high jump this year and does running events. She'll join her teammates for the 4x100 as well. Sanderson actually had to choose which events to give up going into track season.
But according to Ford, that's just the kind of personality she has.
”She could go to state in five events if it was possible to go to state in five events.”
SPEED UP AND DOWN
All through his rosters, Jerry Ford sees plenty of speed. That manifested in two 4x100 Relays ready to run on the Blue Oval.
“It was just knowing the kids, knowing our personnel," Ford said. "Seeing them in practice every day, you could see how much they wanted it. They wanted it really bad.”
Ella Blinkinsop, Grace Naumann, Celina Hermann and Grace Sanderson will join up for the 4x100 for the girls. They ran a 52.17 at Assumption on the last day of qualifying to rank in the top 60.
The boys snuck in on the last day of qualifying times as well. The group of Mark Sanders, Ethan Scultz, Mike Delzell and and Tucker Dickherber made the cut with a 44.76.
”It’s a confidence boost," Ford said. "We didn’t feel like we made it until Thursday, it was our last chance. We weren’t in the top 96 but we knew we were capable of better. They worked really hard on their handoffs, out in the rain, nothing kept them from putting in the work.”
Ford wants to see one thing from his group: improvement. The Drake Relays butt right up against conference and district meets this year, meaning state is just around the corner. With that in mind, he's hoping this is a nice leeway while the Storm move towards postseason.
”That’s a nice track, it’s extremely good competition, I think it would be awesome if we could just go out there and have more season bests," Ford said. "It’s an environment, as an athlete, that motivates you just being there. That factor can help them improve on our times.”
