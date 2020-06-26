The baseball-softball season is through it's second week ... the only high school sports back in action in the nation. A few main storylines have come out of the first games with many more sure to come through the first weeks of July.
Three teams stay perfect
Three baseball teams still maintain perfect records through the first two weeks of games: Camanche, Central DeWitt and Easton Valley.
The Sabers are no surprise. They're coming off a state runner-up performance in 2019 and are ranked the No. 2 team in the state. They kicked things off with also-ranked Marion, sweeping them. They still have ranked opponents in their future such as the likes of Beckman Catholic, but look poised to run through the regular season and back to the state tournament.
The Indians were just an out away from state in 2019 and return their entire roster. Their early wins included wins over preseason ranked teams like Calamus-Wheatland and No. 6 West Branch (see B1). The Indians got an honorable mention in the preseason polls but will be looking for a slot in the rankings in the coming weeks.
While their offense has been slow to start, their defense has been impeccable. Seven different pitchers have been put on the hill as well.
Easton Valley has stayed impressive through the first two weeks. Of their eight wins, only one was by less than four runs and four of them were by double digits. A slew of underclassmen have been impressive at the plate, notching double digit hits. Upperclassmen like Nate Trenkamp and Austin Franzen have handled the mound, both hosting ERAs under 1.30.
Northeast softball impresses
The Rebels were on the edge of the state rankings to start the season, and their performances had skyrocketed them to the No. 7 spot in Class 2A.
Their only loss through the first two weeks of the season came at the hands of Class 3A No. 9 Anamosa. The Rebels lost that contest 3-2, but were close to the Blue Raiders the entire game.
Most impressive is newcomer Madison Kluever, who has taken the pitching responsibilities for the Rebels. She's pitched 47 innings so far, accumulating a 1.94 ERA and 29 strikeouts. She's completed every game she's started for the Rebels.
Their 6-1 start is impressive, but they have plenty of tough competition, including state ranked opponents, coming up in the next weeks.
COVID concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines were postponed after officials said a ballpark staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials with the park, which is home to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, said all staff at the ballpark will now undergo testing for COVID-19.
Ankeny Christian and Orient Macksburg, as well as Indianola and Gilbert, had been scheduled to play at the park before park officials learned of infected staffer. Officials have also informed four high school teams — Pella Christian, Grinnell, Ames and Knoxville — that played there Wednesday about the positive test.
Because Iowa is the only state to sponsor summer high school sports, it became the first state in the nation to resume high school athletics in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic when it allowed high school baseball games to begin earlier this month.
The Cubs have yet to take the field at the park this year because of the outbreak. Instead, the stadium has been hosting high school baseball games.
“Once we get everybody tested and get the results of the staff, then we’ll go back to scheduling events that are open to the public,” Iowa Cubs president/general manager Sam Bernabe told the Des Moines Register. “But, until then, we can’t get anybody here in the stadium.”
