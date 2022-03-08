WARNING SIGNS
Warning signs that someone may be at immediate risk for attempting suicide include:
- Talking about wanting to die or wanting to kill themselves.
- Talking about feeling empty or hopeless or having no reason to live.
- Talking about feeling trapped or feeling that there are no solutions.
- Feeling unbearable emotional or physical pain.
- Talking about being a burden to others.
- Withdrawing from family and friends.
- Giving away important possessions.
- Saying goodbye to friends and family.
- Putting affairs in order, such as making a will.
- Taking great risks that could lead to death, such as driving extremely fast.
- Talking or thinking about death often.
- Displaying extreme mood swings, suddenly changing from very sad to very calm or happy.
- Making a plan or looking for ways to kill themselves, such as searching for lethal methods online, stockpiling pills, or buying a gun.
- Talking about feeling great guilt or shame.
- Using alcohol or drugs more often.
- Acting anxious or agitated.
- Changing eating or sleeping habits.
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
It is important to note that suicide is not a normal response to stress. Suicidal thoughts or actions are a sign of extreme distress and should not be ignored. If these warning signs apply to you or someone you know, get help as soon as possible, particularly if the behavior is new or has increased recently.
TO HELP
ASK: “Are you thinking about killing yourself?” It’s not an easy question, but studies show that asking at-risk individuals if they are suicidal does not increase suicides or suicidal thoughts.
KEEP THEM SAFE: Reducing a suicidal person’s access to highly lethal items or places is an important part of suicide prevention. While this is not always easy, asking if the at-risk person has a plan and removing or disabling the lethal means can make a difference.
BE THERE: Listen carefully and learn what the individual is thinking and feeling. Research suggests acknowledging and talking about suicide may reduce rather than increase suicidal thoughts.
HELP THEM CONNECT: Save the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s (1-800-273-TALK (8255)) and the Crisis Text Line’s number (741741) in your phone, so it’s there when you need it. You can also help make a connection with a trusted individual like a family member, friend, spiritual adviser, or mental health professional.
STAY CONNECTED: Staying in touch after a crisis or after being discharged from care can make a difference. Studies have shown the number of suicide deaths goes down when someone follows up with the at-risk person.
RISK FACTORS
Suicide does not discriminate. People of all genders, ages, and ethnicities can be at risk. Suicidal behavior is complex, and there is no single cause. The main risk factors for suicide are:
- Depression, other mental disorders, or substance use disorder.
- Chronic pain.
- A history of suicide attempts.
- Family history of a mental disorder or substance use.
- Family history of suicide.
- Exposure to family violence, including physical or sexual abuse.
- Presence of guns or other firearms in the home.
- Having recently been released from prison or jail.
- Exposure, either directly or indirectly, to others' suicidal behavior, such as that of family members, peers, or celebrities.
Most people who have risk factors will not attempt suicide, and it is difficult to tell who will act on suicidal thoughts. Although risk factors for suicide are important to keep in mind, someone who is showing warning signs of suicide may be at higher risk for danger and need immediate attention.
Stressful life events (such as the loss of a loved one, legal troubles, or financial difficulties) and interpersonal stressors (such as shame, harassment, bullying, discrimination, or relationship troubles) may contribute to suicide risk, especially when they occur along with suicide risk factors.
-- National Institute of Mental Health
