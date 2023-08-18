Well, hello! Glad you are here my fellow Taste Travelers. Today we are going to Asian Noodles, right here in Clinton Iowa. Located at 522 South 3rd St their phone number is 563-206-1387 for carryout or hours open. They serve both lunch and dinner.
Dining alone (which is perfectly okay) I ordered the Beef Ramen with a nice bowl of hot and sour soup to begin. Oh, my word. First, it was enough to feed two. Second, it was absolutely scrumptious. Fresh ingredients and such an attentive waiter and owner! If you did not like something or needed more of something else, they were quick to accommodate. Not that I needed anything, but it was so nice to be pampered like that. Customer service at its finest.
If you think the owner looks familiar, Tre was a regular staff person at Yen Ching for many years. He bought this restaurant and struck out on his own and has worked extremely hard to build his business. Located in a downtown area that is seeing a resurgence is a wonderful place to be.
Until next time my friends, Bon Appetit!
