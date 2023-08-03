Good morning my Taste Traveler friends! We are continuing to explore local options for food. Today we are going to Cousins Family Restaurant located at 916 North 2nd Street. Their phone number is 563-242-2044 and their hours of operation are daily for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The exception is Sunday when they close at 3:00.
The owner Saul Tella works extremely hard to keep his loyal customers happy. They post their specials daily, their prices are reasonable, and the food is plentiful. Today we ordered breakfast. One of my favorite meals to eat out as my articles can tell you.
I ordered their French toast with a side of crispy bacon and a glass of water. Service was swift and friendly, and the food prepared exactly as I liked it. My husband ordered biscuits and gravy, two sunny-side eggs and an order of sausage with a side of pancakes. We both loved our food and did not leave hungry. At all!
One of the “different” actions they do at this restaurant involves birthdays. If (and I recommend you do NOT tell them} it is your birthday, they will come to your table with a paper plate of whipping cream and put it in your face. We saw that happen to one family who thought it was hilarious. I confess, I would not think it was fun. I never could determine why they have this practice, but it has been in existence there for quite a while. Consider this a friendly warning. Or not.
Overall, this is a great family friendly restaurant that will fill your tummy!
Until next time friends, Bon Appetit!
