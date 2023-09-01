How have you been, fellow Taste travelers? I hope your summer was wonderful!
Today we are traveling a short distance. Where to? Flips Pancake House located at 5151 Competition Drive, Bettendorf Iowa. Their phone number is 563-232-1321. The hours they post are every day from 7:00 am – to 2:30 pm.
We decided to try this place since our neighbors, Fran and Steve Luett have gone there several times and enjoyed their breakfasts. A pleasant enough drive that takes about 30 minutes from our house, the restaurant is situated within a little strip mall, whose location is in the shadows of the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
I ordered two strawberry crepes and hubby ordered the Classic breakfast. I also added one cheddar biscuit, to try the taste out. My crepes were delicious and presented well, and hubby didn’t leave anything on his plate of eggs, pancakes, southern potatoes and turkey links.
And the cheddar biscuit? It comes literally smashed like a flat pancake, has a garlic flavor to it and is the same product used for their biscuits and gravy. I asked the waitress about this different offering, and she said they always share with customers that their biscuits and gravy are not the traditionally expected type. She went on to say many customers like this style even better. I’ll let you decide.
As noted by their hours, you can order a burger, wrap or salad for lunch. All in all, we enjoyed our breakfast and will be back again to try the lunch items.
Have a great week my friends. Until next time? Bon Appetit!
