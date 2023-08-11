Good morning, Taste Travelers! Reading this right here in the local Clinton Herald, I am sharing today’s
article about Pizza Ranch in Clinton Iowa. Located at 1347 11th Street NW, their phone number is 563-
242-3598. Open daily from 11:00 am until 9:00 pm, they are well known for their fine and plentiful
buffet. Yes, this is a franchise whose base is in Orange City, Iowa, but they employ local help, and they
also do a lot of non-profit servicing by promotions. Their posted company vision: To glorify God by
positively impacting the world. Their Mission: to give every guest a legendary experience.
Their food? Excellent. Ordering the buffet is easy and the cast of servers are always friendly here in
Clinton. And if they do not have an item on the buffet you like? They will quickly whip it up and bring it
to your table. You cannot beat that for service.
At the Clinton site, they also have a room to use for groups, occasions, or club meetings. Providing food
to attendees is a surefire way to get people to a meeting.
We enjoy their salad bar and their chicken. The chicken reminds me of the long-gone Henny Penny
chicken. Fried to a golden crisp, tender, and moist inside. We also like their pizza and breadsticks. Round
that out with some ice cream afterwards and you will be sufficiently stuffed!
For the non-profits in our area: if your organization is selected, Pizza Ranch will provide opportunities for
non-profit organizations by allowing their membership to serve customers, cleaning up and receiving
well-earned tips for their organization and realizing a financial percentage of items or buffets ordered
that evening. When young folks associated with the non-profit are provided with an opportunity to serve
others for their non-profit cause, this is a win-win for everyone. When the CCSD Education Foundation
had the occasion to participate, we had quite a fun experience. Just ask Lisa Wheat, Scott Levine and
Phoebe and Christopher Mussmann, Sara Overstreet, Jenny Green, Liz Mink, Josh Eggers, Jennifer Austin
or Mardell Mommsen-Flippen. Volunteering was fun because the customers, and staff and crew helped
make it so at Pizza Ranch. And our Foundation received a nice check for our collective efforts.
Until next time my friends, Bon Appetit!
