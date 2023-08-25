Hello, my fellow Taste Travelers! Today, we need to talk about tomatoes. Nothing is better in the summertime than a ripe, homegrown tomato from the garden. Or bought at a Farmer’s Market. At any rate, tomatoes are not only delicious but nutritious too. And since I mentioned the Farmers Market, have you been to the one on Main Avenue in the Lyons District lately? They are working hard at getting the streetscape and the pavilion shell with roofing complete for vendors to sell their wares. Folks are there, every Saturday morning and Wednesday evening. Check it out while the season is still young.
But getting back to tomatoes; a fruit?
The United States Supreme Court ruled that a tomato is a vegetable for the purposes of customs regulations. Seriously. In 1893 Nix versus Hedden, the port of New York was tasked with implementing duties on imported vegetables. Fruits were not part of the same duties assessed to vegetables. The Supreme Court admitted that botanically speaking, tomatoes were technically a fruit, but used as a vegetable in everyday recipes. So, according to customs law, the importer was required to continue paying the tariff on tomatoes as a vegetable. So, it was the law of our land who declared a tomato a vegetable.
And botanically?
Tomatoes are classified as berries. So now we have it. A tomato is botanically a fruit, a berry, and since 1893, legally a vegetable. Quite the trivia answer if you are so inclined.
So how do you consume your fresh tomatoes? We like BLT’s or sliced up with a little mayo for dipping as a side for dinner, or in making salsa. I like a tomato on a sandwich with a little peanut butter and miracle whip.
You will have to excuse me, as I am now on the hunt for a fresh tomato while they are still in season. Until next time my friends?
Bon Appetit!
