Hope you’ve had a great week fellow Taste Travelers! Today I’m going to share a recipe my family loves – chili! Now I know everyone likes chili and many have their own style, but this is such a tried, true and simple option; I knew I needed to share. Besides, cool Fall weather will be coming sooner than you think!
I start with two pounds of ground beef, cooked and drained well. I even run warm water over the beef to assure the grease is gone. I then add a 40-ounce can of Brooks Chili hot beans that consist of red beans in chili sauce. They sell mild also for folks who like less of an impact for their taste buds. This product is probably the most important ingredient since the gravy contained really helps the final product taste the right way. I know it’s a little heavy on the ground beef, but that’s how my tribe likes it, so you can cut your quantity of ground beef back if you’d like. I then add a 12-ounce can of Campbell’s tomato juice, a half a cup of Chi Chi’s chunky salsa, a dash of chili flakes and salt to taste.
I bring this whole concoction to a boil while stirring. This entire cooking process takes about 30 minutes, which can be very helpful for busy families. Once the chili has boiled, I turn off the heat, put a lid on the pot and let it sit. Why? I find the flavors blend while sitting and when I heat the chili up for serving (usually about an hour or so later) the taste and the consistency is exactly the outcome I look for. I think some recipes or dishes simply taste better if treated or served like it was a leftover for some reason.
When serving, I have shredded cheese, diced onions and crackers for folks to dress their bowl of chili with. Or not. Hubby likes to have a chili dog, so I’ll make sure I have a hot dog and bun for him.
Well, there you have it folks. Not a chef’s option, but I promise it will be a hearty meal that is sure to please. And you have leftovers for another meal. Win win!
Until next time my friends. Bon Appetit!
