COVID-19 cases numbers
Teaser 1: In Clinton County as of Monday, 5,550 positive cases have been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020, 14 greater than Friday.
A total of 4,863 have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County since the outbreak began a year ago, up 27 since Friday. A total of 600 are active cases, 13 fewer than Friday. The total number of deaths is 87. That number remains unchanged from Friday.
Clinton County’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 4% Monday afternoon, unchanged from Friday. A total of 27 people have tested positive in the past seven days in Clinton County.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
