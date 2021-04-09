Teaser for top of page A1:There is an ad in this space
-------
LEFT RAIL:
Clinton County COVID-19 count
In Clinton County as of Friday, 5,755 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020, up 20 since Wednesday and up 53 since Monday.
A total of 4,981 have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County since the outbreak began a year ago, up 18 since Wednesday and up 27 from Monday.
A total of 685 were considered active cases as of Friday, up two since Wednesday and up 26 since Monday.
The total Clinton County death toll stood at 89 Friday, which is unchanged since Monday but up two since last Friday.
Clinton County’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 7% Friday, unchanged since Wednesday.
On Friday, a total of 53 had tested positive in the past seven days. On Wednesday, 56 people had tested positive in the previous seven days.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
Teaser 2: Clinton County District Court Activity, NEWS, A5
Teaser 3: Fulton, Morrison square off in Wooden Shoe Bowl, SPORTS, B1
Teaser 4: Iowans wager nearly $161.44 million in ’March Madness’ month, BUSINESS, B4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.