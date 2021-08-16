Teaser for top of page A1: There is an ad in this space
------
LEFT RAIL:
Teaser 1: COVID-19 REPORT: Clinton County is reporting 44 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, with 19 new cases in the last 3 days. The county's 14-day positivity rate stands at 9.4%.
Forty-six percent of Clinton County residents have started or completed their vaccine series. Currently, MercyOne Clinton has two COVID patients while Genesis has 11.
Teaser 2: Clinton Half Marathon key players announced, COMMUNITY, A3
Teaser 3: DR. ROACH: Husband’s facial nerve pain comes in waves, lasts months, FAMILY, A6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.