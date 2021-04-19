Teaser for top of page A1: There is an ad in this space
Clinton County COVID-19 count
In Clinton County as of Monday, 5,843 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020, up 21 since Wednesday and up a total of 59 since last Monday.
As of Monday, 5,027 have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County since the outbreak began a year ago, up 20 since Wednesday and up a total of 36 since last Monday.
A total of 726 cases were considered active as of Monday, the same number as Wednesday. That number is up 22 over last Monday.
The total Clinton County death toll stood at 90 Monday, up 1 since Wednesday.
Clinton County’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 6% Monday, down 2% since Wednesday.
On Monday, a total of 35 had tested positive in the past seven days. On Wednesday, a total of 56 tested positive in the previous seven days.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
