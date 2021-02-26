Teaser for top of page A1: There is an ad in this space
------
LEFT RAIL
Teaser 1: Clinton County COVID-19 numbers
In Clinton County as of Friday, 5,417 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020. That number is 21 cases higher than Wednesday, when the total count was 5,396.
A total of 4,600 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County, with 817 still considered to be active cases. The number of active cases is down 17 from Wednesday, when 834 were considered active cases.
One additional person has died since Wednesday. bringing the total number of deaths to 84 people.
Clinton County's rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 5% Friday afternoon.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
Teaser 2: Reynolds, hospital system warns of vaccine scams, NEWS, A5
Teaser 3: Romance scams costliest fraud of 2020, NEWS, A7
Teaser 4: Clinton County District Court Activity, NEWS, B7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.