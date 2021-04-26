Teaser for top of page A1: There is an ad in this space
-------
Herald reopens office to public
The Clinton Herald has reopened its front office to the public. Doors are now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Clinton County COVID-19 count
In Clinton County as of Monday, 5,896 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020, up four cases from Friday and up a total of 15 since Wednesday.
As of Monday, 5,097 have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County since the outbreak began a year ago, up 20 from Friday and up a total of 45 since Wednesday.
On Monday, a total of 707 cases were reported as active, down 17 since Friday and down a total of 31 since Wednesday.
The total Clinton County death toll stood at 92 Monday, up one since Friday.
Clinton County’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 4% Monday, down from 6% Friday, and down from 8% Wednesday.
On Monday, a total of 21 people had tested positive in the past seven days. On Friday, a total of 46 had tested positive in the previous seven days.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
Teaser 2: Outlook for crops strongest in a decade, economist says, NEWS, A5
Teaser 3: Flood of 1965 memories rise this time of year, OPINION, A9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.