Jerry Gisel , 86, died January 5, 2020 at Genesis-East, Davenport. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Schultz Funeral Home with funeral at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Complete obituary www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Edna "Marie" Jackson, 88, died January 4, 2020. Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, Savanna. Burial: Spring Lake Cemetery, Savanna. Visitation: 9:00-11:00 a.m., prior to service at the Church.
