Teaser for top of page A1: There are two teasers in this space
-----
LEFT RAIL:
Teaser 1: Clinton County COVID-19 numbers
In Clinton County, 4,799 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020; of those, 391 are currently active cases, 4,332 have recovered and 76 people have died.
Clinton County’s 14-day positivity rate stood at 11.5% Monday afternoon.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health website
Teaser 2: Volunteers making progress updating Grand Mound Community Center, COMMUNITY. A3
Teaser 3: Prince of Peace announces Homecoming Court, NEWS, A6
Teaser 4: Camanche, DeWitt send 12 wrestlers to districts, SPORTS, B1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.