Clinton County COVID-19 count
In Clinton County as of Wednesday, 5,881 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020, up 38 since Monday and up a total of 59 since last Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, 5,052 have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County since the outbreak began a year ago, up 25 since Monday and up a total of 45 since last Wednesday.
A total of 738 cases were considered active as of Wednesday, 12 greater than Monday.
The total Clinton County death toll stood at 91 Wednesday, up one since Monday and a total of two greater than last Wednesday.
Clinton County’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 8% percent Wednesday, up from Monday's 6%.
On Wednesday, a total of 51 had tested positive in the past seven days. On Monday, a total of 35 had tested positive in the previous seven days.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
