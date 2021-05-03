Teaser for top of page A1: There is an ad in this space
In Clinton County as of Monday, 5,970 COVID-19 cases had been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020, up 74 over last Monday.
As of Monday, 5,164, have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County since the outbreak began a year ago, up 67 from last Monday.
On Monday, a total of 714 cases were reported as active, up seven from last Monday.
The overall Clinton County death toll stood at 92 on Monday, unchanged since last Monday.
Clinton County’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 5% Monday, up 1% from last Monday.
On Monday, a total of 47 people had tested positive in the past seven days. Last Monday, a total of 21 people had tested positive in the previous seven days.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
