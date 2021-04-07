Teaser for top of page A1: Clinton native Stubblefield named DePaul men's head basketball coach, SPORTS, B1
Clinton County COVID-19 count
In Clinton County as of Wednesday, 5,735 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020, up 33 since Monday and up 50 since Friday.
A total of 4,963 have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County since the outbreak began a year ago, up nine since Monday and up 16 total since Friday.
A total of 683 were considered active cases as of Wednesday, up 24 from Monday and up a total of 32 since Friday.
The total Clinton County death toll stood at 89 Wednesday, which is unchanged since Monday but up two since Friday.
Clinton County’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 7% Wednesday, up 1% since Monday.
A total of 56 have tested positive in the past seven days. On Monday, 38 people had tested positive in the previous seven days.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
