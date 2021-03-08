Teaser for top of page A1: There is an ad in this space
In Clinton County as of Monday, 5,470 positive cases have been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020. That number is 13 greater than Friday. A total of 4,721 have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County since the outbreak began a year ago, up 26 since Friday. A total of 665 are active cases, down 13 since Friday.
The total number of deaths is 84. That number is unchanged from Friday.
Clinton County’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 5% Monday afternoon, up from 3% on Friday. A total of 26 people have tested positive in the past seven days in Clinton County.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
