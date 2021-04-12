Teaser for top of page A1: There is an ad in this space
Clinton County COVID-19 count
In Clinton County as of Monday, 5,784 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020, up 29 since Friday and up a total of 49 since Wednesday.
A total of 4,991 have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County since the outbreak began a year ago, up 10 since Friday and a total of 28 since Wednesday.
A total of 704 were considered active cases as of Monday, up 19 since Friday and up a total of 21 since Wednesday.
The total Clinton County death toll stood at 89 Monday, which is unchanged since last Monday.
Clinton County’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 7% Friday, unchanged since Wednesday.
On Monday, a total of 36 had tested positive in the past seven days. On Friday, 53 had tested positive in the past seven days.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
