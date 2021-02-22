Teaser for top of page A1: There is an ad in this space
In Clinton County, 5,362 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020; of those, 743 are currently active cases, 4,536 have recovered and 83 people have died.
Clinton County’s 7-day positivity rate stood at 7% Monday afternoon.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
