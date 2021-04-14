Teaser for top of page A1: McCOMBIE: Reimagine Illinois is recipe for 'greener grass' in Illinois, OPINION, B5
Clinton County COVID-19 count
In Clinton County as of Wednesday, 5,822 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported since the outbreak began in March 2020, up 38 since Monday and up a total of 67 since Monday.
As of Wednesday, a total of 5,007 have recovered from COVID-19 in Clinton County since the outbreak began a year ago, up 16 since Monday and a total of 26 since Friday.
A total of 726 cases were considered active as of Wednesday, up 22 since Monday and up a total of 41 since Friday.
The total Clinton County death toll stood at 89 Wednesday, which is unchanged since last Monday.
Clinton County’s rolling seven-day positivity rate stood at 8% on Wednesday, up 1% since Monday.
On Wednesday, a total of 56 had tested positive in the past seven days. On Monday, a total of 36 had tested positive in the previous seven days.
Source: Iowa Department of Public Health
